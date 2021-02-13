EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Update

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 471.4% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EVRZF opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EVRZF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.