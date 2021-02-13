Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Exelon reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,442,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,592. Exelon has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.