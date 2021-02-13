Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Paychex by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 150,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $89.40. 1,482,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,522. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $84.76.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,114 shares of company stock worth $13,840,001. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

