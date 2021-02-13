Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 1.9% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $1,441,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 53,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,340. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $103.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

