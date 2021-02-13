Exeter Financial LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Exeter Financial LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,863 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 3.7% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.43. 1,821,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,548. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.07. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

