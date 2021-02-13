Exeter Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Exeter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 108,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,551 shares of company stock worth $8,295,247 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $164.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,534. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $166.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.47 and a 200-day moving average of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

