Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

XCUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exicure in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XCUR. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Exicure during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Exicure during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Exicure during the third quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Exicure during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exicure during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XCUR traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.72. 763,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,774. The firm has a market cap of $238.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.21. Exicure has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Exicure had a negative net margin of 127.52% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exicure will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

