EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Hits $0.0161 on Top Exchanges

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $101,654.65 and approximately $68,172.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 46.1% against the US dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00071436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.23 or 0.01048891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00055785 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.59 or 0.05516991 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00018363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.