Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Piper Sandler

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPE. Mizuho increased their price target on Expedia Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.47.

EXPE stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.36. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $153.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,912,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $542,132,000 after acquiring an additional 68,711 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,996,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $151,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 871,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $79,914,000 after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

