F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Geng Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Thursday, November 19th, Geng Lin sold 929 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $145,695.07.

F5 Networks stock opened at $210.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $211.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,280 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $18,854,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.74.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.