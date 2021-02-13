Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Hyperion Asset Management Ltd

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,145 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 5.0% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $71,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.80, for a total transaction of $17,230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,494,386 shares of company stock worth $405,356,641 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $270.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,097,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,710,680. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.09 and a 200-day moving average of $269.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

