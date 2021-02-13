Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$600.00 at National Bank Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$525.00 to C$600.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $11.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FFH. Cormark cut their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$625.00 to C$525.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$440.00 to C$420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$512.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$462.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$422.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.95. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of C$319.37 and a 12-month high of C$637.11.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

