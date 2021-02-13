Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $32.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $27.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $403.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $223.52 and a 1-year high of $481.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.61.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $10.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Fairfax Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

