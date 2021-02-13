Falcon Minerals Co. (FLMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 8th

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Falcon Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 103.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Falcon Minerals to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 130.4%.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $3.97 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $341.79 million, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.78.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

