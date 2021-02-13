Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Fathom from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fathom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75. Fathom has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $56.27.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. Analysts expect that Fathom will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fathom by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fathom by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fathom during the third quarter worth about $2,544,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,320,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

