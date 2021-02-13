Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 294.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.0%.

NYSE:FRT opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $129.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.44.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

