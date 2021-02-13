Feellike Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $142,946.40 and $28.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike token can currently be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00060553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.06 or 0.00277817 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00098288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00081406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00089026 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,010.18 or 0.97530192 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com.

Buying and Selling Feellike

Feellike can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars.

