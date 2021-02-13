Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $228.59

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $228.59 and traded as high as $322.00. Ferrexpo shares last traded at $320.20, with a volume of 1,186,425 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 309.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.59. The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.07. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

