Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.66.

NYSE:FIS opened at $135.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of -753.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

