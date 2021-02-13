Financial Comparison: AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMCI Acquisition and Integer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition N/A N/A $2.87 million N/A N/A Integer $1.26 billion 2.12 $96.34 million $4.68 17.36

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than AMCI Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of AMCI Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of AMCI Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Integer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AMCI Acquisition and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition N/A -0.14% -0.13% Integer 6.45% 9.29% 4.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AMCI Acquisition and Integer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMCI Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Integer 0 1 3 0 2.75

Integer has a consensus target price of $99.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.24%. Given Integer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Integer is more favorable than AMCI Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

AMCI Acquisition has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integer beats AMCI Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMCI Acquisition Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered feedthroughs, and implantable leads; implanted medical devices, pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies, such as ventricular assist devices and cardiac resynchronization devices. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers, and non-rechargeable batteries; arthroscopic devices and components, including shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; and laparoscopic and general surgery products, such as harmonic scalpels, radio frequency probes, and ophthalmic surgery devices. Further, it provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems used in hip and knee replacement, trauma fixation, extremity, and spine surgeries. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for the energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

