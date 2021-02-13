Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) Trading Down 0.4%

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. 12,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 49,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTIVU. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,320,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,698,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,144,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,620,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,072,000.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTIVU)

