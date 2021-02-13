Fire Lotto (FLOT) Hits Market Cap of $177,303.22

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $177,303.22 and approximately $8.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

