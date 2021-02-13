First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%.

NYSE FAF opened at $56.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

