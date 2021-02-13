First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

