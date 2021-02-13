First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Given New C$17.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

Shares of FCR.UN opened at C$14.85 on Friday. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$11.09 and a 1 year high of C$22.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.45.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.