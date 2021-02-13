First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 148.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,116 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of First Citizens BancShares worth $21,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,585,000 after purchasing an additional 66,729 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,921,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 110,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 42,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $733.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.52. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.08 and a 12-month high of $735.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

