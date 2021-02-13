First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.55 Million

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce sales of $122.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.20 million and the highest is $122.90 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $111.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $485.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.40 million to $496.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $480.95 million, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $500.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.43. 276,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,896. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.