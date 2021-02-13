First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce sales of $122.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.20 million and the highest is $122.90 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $111.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $485.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.40 million to $496.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $480.95 million, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $500.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.43. 276,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,896. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

