First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stake Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 138,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 66,918 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Mizuho upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

NYSE:FR opened at $43.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.