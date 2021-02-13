First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $141.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $135.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded First Solar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.42.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,527 shares of company stock worth $908,270 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Solar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $146,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,200,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in First Solar by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in First Solar by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 814,998 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,620,000 after purchasing an additional 309,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

