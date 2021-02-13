First Trust Advisors LP Has $26.37 Million Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 346.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 976,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $26,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. FMR LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on TPX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

