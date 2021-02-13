First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 311,986 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 113.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,986 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $22,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641,323 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,057,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,489,000 after purchasing an additional 720,171 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,194,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,055,000 after acquiring an additional 199,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,189,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,934,000 after acquiring an additional 553,781 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altice USA by 1,837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATUS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.23 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

