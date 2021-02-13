First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.36

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.36 and last traded at $57.19, with a volume of 1386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.91.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXD. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,997,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 281,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 82,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXD)

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

