First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 30,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 68,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%.

In other First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 45,000 shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $544,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,247.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

