First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,981,000 after acquiring an additional 90,186 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,133,000 after acquiring an additional 145,469 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,187,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after acquiring an additional 190,525 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 710,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,488,000 after acquiring an additional 168,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 456,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $57.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.