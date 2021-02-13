First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Bought by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 130.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

FIW opened at $77.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $66.70. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $77.44.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

