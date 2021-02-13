Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi Sells 24,214 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Flex stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 219,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.