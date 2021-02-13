FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.62 and last traded at $46.62. Approximately 36,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 9,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 61,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 689.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 602.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.