Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.33

Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.33 and traded as high as $33.98. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $33.42, with a volume of 36,220 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $235.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $119.11 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 11,135 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $283,497.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Kaness purchased 7,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $190,960.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 18,202 shares of company stock worth $476,676. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 4,265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,009,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

