FLO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $126,869.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One FLO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $126,869.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLO has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002960 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.