Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Shares Gap Down to $96.60

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $96.60, but opened at $93.40. Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at $95.01, with a volume of 23,655 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.17 million and a PE ratio of -337.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile (LON:FLO)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates in two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

