Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Update

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the January 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PDYPY traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.80. 31,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,090. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $111.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.