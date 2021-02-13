Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on F. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.78.

F stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of -286.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

