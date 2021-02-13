Foresight Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $207.49 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $207.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

