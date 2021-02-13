Foresight Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,719 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,093,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 46.1% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,741,000 after purchasing an additional 916,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $51,148,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Sysco stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,088.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $79.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

