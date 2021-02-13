Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $352,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 149.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 35,813 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $394.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.98 and a 200-day moving average of $355.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $394.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.