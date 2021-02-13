Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.71.

Align Technology stock opened at $609.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $554.40 and its 200-day moving average is $427.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.