Foresight Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 79,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 17,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period.

PSLV opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

