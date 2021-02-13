Foresight Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $807.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $785.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $736.68. The company has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.