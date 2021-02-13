Foresight Wealth Management LLC Sells 77,885 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,885 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.2% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 244,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 101,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 146,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the period.

JPST opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80.

