Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the January 14th total of 199,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,559,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FORW traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,054,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,589,129. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23. Forwardly has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.33.

About Forwardly

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

